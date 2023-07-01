With +11500 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Travis Kelce is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (15th-best odds in NFL). And that's not all, as he has a variety of other props you can wager on, too. Below, we highlight the available options.

Want to bet on Travis Kelce? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Travis Kelce 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +11500 15th Bet $100 to win $11,500

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Travis Kelce Insights

Kelce has 74 receptions for a team-leading 813 yards and five TDs this year. He's been targeted 93 times, producing 73.9 yards per game.

The Chiefs have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season and are 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Kansas City is putting up 252.7 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. The defense ranks sixth, giving up 183 passing yards per contest.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +10600 (14th in NFL) Travis Kelce +11500 (15th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +15000 (29th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (74th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.