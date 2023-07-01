Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. If you're trying to find Kelce's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Kelce has totaled 216 receiving yards (72 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 balls on 21 targets over his last three outings.

Travis Kelce Injury Status

Kelce is currently listed as active.

Travis Kelce 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 93 TAR, 74 REC, 813 YDS, 5 TD

Travis Kelce Fantasy Insights

With 109.3 fantasy points in 2023 (9.9 per game), Kelce is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 70th overall.

During his last three games Kelce has been targeted 21 times, with 17 receptions for 216 yards and one TD, resulting in 25.6 fantasy points (8.5 per game) during that stretch.

Kelce has amassed 288 receiving yards and one score on 26 catches (34 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 32.8 points (6.6 per game) during that period.

The high point of Kelce's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 23.9 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed 12 balls (on 13 targets) for 179 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Kelce disappointed his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Other Chiefs Players

Travis Kelce 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 4 81 0

