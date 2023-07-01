In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Trent McDuffie and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find McDuffie's stats.

Trent McDuffie Injury Status

McDuffie is currently listed as active.

Trent McDuffie 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 62 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Other Chiefs Players

Trent McDuffie 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 3 Bears 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 3 Week 6 Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2.0 2.0 4 0 1 Week 12 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 13 @Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

