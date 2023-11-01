Where to Get Drue Tranquill Chiefs Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Don't be a fickle fan of Drue Tranquill and the Kansas City Chiefs. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with Tranquill's updated stats, can be found below.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Drue Tranquill and Chiefs jerseys and other gear!
Drue Tranquill 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|72
|6.0
|3.5
|0
|1
Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Tranquill Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|0.5
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|0.0
|2.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Drue Tranquill's Next Game
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 10, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Bills -3
- Over/Under: 48 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buy Gear for Other Chiefs Players
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.