Drue Tranquill 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 72 6.0 3.5 0 1

Tranquill Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Bears 0.5 0.0 8 0 0 Week 4 @Jets 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 1.0 1.0 2 0 1 Week 8 @Broncos 1.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 0.0 2.0 8 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Drue Tranquill's Next Game

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Favorite: Bills -3

Bills -3 Over/Under: 48 points

