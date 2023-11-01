Where to Get Isiah Pacheco Chiefs Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Don't be a fickle fan of Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with Pacheco's updated stats, can be found below.
Isiah Pacheco 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|176
|779
|6
|4.4
|38
|33
|209
|1
Pacheco Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|8
|40
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|16
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|19
|89
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|15
|55
|2
|5
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|18
|110
|1
|3
|13
|0
Isiah Pacheco's Next Game
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 10, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Bills -3
- Over/Under: 48 points
