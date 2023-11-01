Don't be a fickle fan of Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with Pacheco's updated stats, can be found below.

Isiah Pacheco 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 176 779 6 4.4 38 33 209 1

Pacheco Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Raiders 15 55 2 5 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 18 110 1 3 13 0

Isiah Pacheco's Next Game

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Favorite: Bills -3

Bills -3 Over/Under: 48 points

