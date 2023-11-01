Buy Tickets for Lindenwood (MO) Lions Women's Basketball Games
Currently 0-6, the Lindenwood (MO) Lions' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Upcoming Lindenwood (MO) games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Thu, Dec 7
|Eastern Michigan
|H
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Harris-Stowe
|H
|12:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Evansville
|A
|3:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Minnesota
|A
|4:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 31
|Southern Indiana
|H
|1:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Western Illinois
|A
|2:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 11
|Southeast Missouri State
|A
|6:15 PM
|Sat, Jan 13
|Tennessee State
|A
|2:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 18
|SIU-Edwardsville
|H
|6:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 20
|Eastern Illinois
|H
|2:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 25
|Little Rock
|A
|12:30 PM
|Sat, Jan 27
|UT Martin
|A
|2:00 PM
|Tue, Jan 30
|Southeast Missouri State
|H
|6:00 PM
|Thu, Feb 1
|Western Illinois
|H
|6:00 PM
|Thu, Feb 8
|Tennessee State
|H
|6:00 PM
Lindenwood (MO)'s next matchup information
- Opponent: Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hyland Performance Arena
Top Lindenwood (MO) players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ellie Brueggemann
|6
|15.2
|2.8
|1.2
|1.5
|0.5
|43.2% (32-74)
|42.2% (19-45)
|Gracie Kelsey
|6
|6.0
|4.0
|0.2
|0.5
|0.7
|35.1% (13-37)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Reagan Rapert
|5
|7.2
|1.6
|2.2
|0.4
|0.0
|41.2% (14-34)
|23.1% (3-13)
|Mya Skoff
|6
|5.5
|4.3
|0.5
|0.7
|0.2
|38.5% (10-26)
|33.3% (2-6)
|Justis Odom
|6
|5.5
|2.5
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|29.0% (9-31)
|0.0% (0-1)
