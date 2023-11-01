Currently 0-6, the Lindenwood (MO) Lions' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Lindenwood (MO) games

Lindenwood (MO)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Eastern Michigan Eagles

Eastern Michigan Eagles Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hyland Performance Arena

Top Lindenwood (MO) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ellie Brueggemann 6 15.2 2.8 1.2 1.5 0.5 43.2% (32-74) 42.2% (19-45) Gracie Kelsey 6 6.0 4.0 0.2 0.5 0.7 35.1% (13-37) 0.0% (0-4) Reagan Rapert 5 7.2 1.6 2.2 0.4 0.0 41.2% (14-34) 23.1% (3-13) Mya Skoff 6 5.5 4.3 0.5 0.7 0.2 38.5% (10-26) 33.3% (2-6) Justis Odom 6 5.5 2.5 0.2 0.3 0.3 29.0% (9-31) 0.0% (0-1)

