On deck for the Missouri State Bears (6-3) is a matchup at home versus the Sam Houston Bearkats, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Missouri State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Sam Houston H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Tulsa A 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Lindenwood H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Saint Mary's (CA) A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Northern Iowa H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Bradley A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Murray State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Evansville A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Indiana State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Illinois State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Drake H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Southern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Northern Iowa A 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Murray State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Valparaiso H 2:00 PM

Missouri State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Sam Houston Bearkats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Great Southern Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Missouri State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Donovan Clay 9 15.3 6.8 2.8 0.9 0.7 46.4% (45-97) 42.9% (12-28)
Alston Mason 7 17.6 4.1 2.9 0.4 0.1 48.9% (43-88) 41.9% (18-43)
Chance Moore 8 14.5 5.6 0.8 0.4 0.8 45.2% (38-84) 37.8% (17-45)
Matthew Lee 9 12.2 4.1 5.0 0.6 0.1 31.8% (27-85) 30.4% (14-46)
N.J. Benson 9 7.8 7.8 0.7 0.2 1.9 65.1% (28-43) -

