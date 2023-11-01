When you're rooting for Missouri State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Bears' women's team's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Missouri State Bears jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Missouri State team leaders

Want to buy Lacy Stokes' jersey? Or another Missouri State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Indya Green 5 12.6 7.0 1.0 1.6 0.0 Lacy Stokes 5 11.4 3.0 4.2 2.0 0.0 Kennedy Taylor 5 8.6 6.2 0.8 0.2 1.6 Paige Rocca 5 8.4 2.0 1.4 1.4 0.0 Angel Scott 5 7.8 2.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 Kyrah Daniels 5 6.8 3.2 2.2 1.4 0.2 Jade Masogayo 4 5.3 6.3 1.3 0.3 0.8 Louis Volker 5 1.4 1.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 Katrine Jessen 5 1.2 1.6 0.2 0.0 0.4 Kaemyn Bekemeier 4 0.5 1.5 0.8 0.0 0.0

Missouri State season stats

Missouri State has won three games so far this season (3-2).

The Bears are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-2 on the road this year.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Missouri State's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Bears? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Missouri State games

Check out the Bears in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Missouri A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Wichita State H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 BYU H 3:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Western Kentucky H 3:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Northern Iowa H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Missouri State this season.

Check out the Bears this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.