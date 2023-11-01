Buy Tickets for Missouri State Bears Women's Basketball Games
Missouri State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Bears are currently 3-3) on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Wichita State Shockers.
Upcoming Missouri State games
Missouri State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wichita State Shockers
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Great Southern Bank Arena
Top Missouri State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Indya Green
|6
|11.8
|6.7
|1.2
|1.3
|0.0
|47.4% (27-57)
|25.0% (2-8)
|Lacy Stokes
|6
|10.0
|2.8
|4.0
|1.8
|0.0
|30.4% (17-56)
|31.8% (7-22)
|Paige Rocca
|6
|9.2
|2.2
|1.7
|1.2
|0.2
|31.5% (17-54)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Kennedy Taylor
|6
|8.2
|6.2
|1.0
|0.2
|1.7
|42.2% (19-45)
|-
|Angel Scott
|6
|7.7
|1.7
|1.2
|0.8
|0.0
|40.0% (16-40)
|34.5% (10-29)
