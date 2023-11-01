Buy Tickets for Missouri Tigers Basketball Games
Coming up for the Missouri Tigers (7-2) is a matchup away versus the Kansas Jayhawks, tipping off at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to catch the Missouri Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Missouri games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Missouri's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kansas Jayhawks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Location: Allen Fieldhouse
- Broadcast: ESPN
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Missouri's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Missouri players
Shop for Missouri gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sean East
|9
|16.8
|2.7
|3.4
|1.4
|0.0
|57.9% (55-95)
|61.9% (13-21)
|Noah Carter
|9
|12.6
|6.1
|1.7
|1.1
|1.3
|44.8% (39-87)
|33.3% (14-42)
|Nick Honor
|9
|11.8
|1.4
|2.0
|0.8
|0.2
|43.0% (37-86)
|45.3% (24-53)
|Caleb Grill
|9
|8.4
|5.8
|1.4
|0.9
|0.2
|36.9% (24-65)
|29.8% (14-47)
|Tamar Bates
|9
|7.4
|0.9
|0.9
|0.7
|0.2
|48.9% (23-47)
|44.4% (8-18)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.