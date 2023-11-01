Coming up for the Missouri Tigers (7-2) is a matchup away versus the Kansas Jayhawks, tipping off at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Missouri games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Kansas A 5:15 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Seton Hall N 5:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Illinois N 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Central Arkansas H 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Georgia H 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 South Carolina H 3:30 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Alabama A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Texas A&M A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 South Carolina A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Arkansas H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Vanderbilt A 3:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Texas A&M H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Mississippi State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Ole Miss A 8:30 PM

Missouri's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kansas Jayhawks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Location: Allen Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: ESPN

Top Missouri players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sean East 9 16.8 2.7 3.4 1.4 0.0 57.9% (55-95) 61.9% (13-21)
Noah Carter 9 12.6 6.1 1.7 1.1 1.3 44.8% (39-87) 33.3% (14-42)
Nick Honor 9 11.8 1.4 2.0 0.8 0.2 43.0% (37-86) 45.3% (24-53)
Caleb Grill 9 8.4 5.8 1.4 0.9 0.2 36.9% (24-65) 29.8% (14-47)
Tamar Bates 9 7.4 0.9 0.9 0.7 0.2 48.9% (23-47) 44.4% (8-18)

