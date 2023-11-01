It's not enough to simply be a fan of Missouri. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Tigers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Missouri team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Hayley Frank 9 18.2 6.9 1.8 0.8 0.9 Ashton Judd 9 15.8 5.9 1.6 0.9 0.4 Grace Slaughter 9 13.3 4.4 1.3 0.0 0.0 Abbey Schreacke 9 9.3 3.7 1.7 0.6 0.3 Mama Dembele 9 9.1 4.4 6.4 3.3 0.1 Angelique Ngalakulondi 8 5.3 4.5 0.8 0.8 0.5 Abby Feit 9 4.7 3.3 1.1 0.4 0.0 Hannah Linthacum 9 3.1 2.9 0.3 0.2 0.2 Hilke Feldrappe 6 2.0 1.7 1.3 0.8 0.2 Sarah Linthacum 7 1.4 2.3 0.4 0.3 0.0

Missouri season stats

This season, Missouri has won six games so far (6-3).

The Tigers are 5-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Missouri's signature win this season came in a 72-61 victory on November 6 over the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in the RPI.

The Tigers have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of Missouri's 20 remaining games, seven are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Missouri games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Missouri State H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Kansas State N 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Illinois A 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UMKC H 8:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 LSU A 9:00 PM

