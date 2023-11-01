On deck for the Missouri Tigers women (7-3) is a matchup versus the Kansas State Wildcats, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Missouri Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Missouri games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Missouri's next matchup information

Opponent: Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: St. Joseph Civic Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Missouri's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Missouri players

Shop for Missouri gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Hayley Frank 10 17.8 7.1 1.6 0.7 0.8 47.2% (60-127) 38.6% (22-57) Ashton Judd 10 16.2 6.3 1.4 0.8 0.4 45.8% (60-131) 39.3% (22-56) Grace Slaughter 10 12.7 4.1 1.2 0.0 0.0 52.0% (53-102) 40.6% (13-32) Abbey Schreacke 10 9.3 3.4 1.7 0.6 0.3 57.9% (33-57) 51.3% (20-39) Mama Dembele 10 9.2 4.8 7.0 3.3 0.1 42.9% (33-77) 35.7% (5-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.