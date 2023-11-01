Where to Get Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes' recent stats and trends
Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|301
|444
|67.8%
|3,127
|22
|10
|7.0
|57
|331
|0
Mahomes Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|30
|40
|306
|1
|1
|6
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|32
|42
|424
|4
|1
|4
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|24
|38
|240
|0
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|20
|30
|185
|2
|0
|6
|24
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|24
|43
|177
|2
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|27
|34
|298
|2
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|21
|33
|210
|1
|1
|4
|26
|0
Patrick Mahomes II's Next Game
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 10, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Bills -3
- Over/Under: 48 points
