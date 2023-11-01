With a record of 5-5, the Saint Louis Billikens' next matchup is at home versus the Hofstra Pride, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Saint Louis games

Saint Louis' next matchup information

Opponent: Hofstra Pride

Hofstra Pride Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Chaifetz Arena

Chaifetz Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Saint Louis players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Gibson Jimerson 10 15.8 3.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 40.9% (45-110) 37.5% (21-56) Terrence Hargrove Jr. 10 13.7 6.4 1.1 0.8 0.8 46.5% (46-99) 33.3% (11-33) Tim Dalger 10 10.8 4.7 0.5 1.1 0.2 39.3% (33-84) 22.2% (4-18) Sincere Parker 4 17.3 5.5 0.8 0.8 0.8 49.2% (29-59) 37.5% (6-16) Kellen Thames 10 5.9 4.1 0.7 1.3 0.1 73.5% (25-34) 57.1% (4-7)

