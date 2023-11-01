Buy Tickets for Saint Louis Billikens Basketball Games
With a record of 5-5, the Saint Louis Billikens' next matchup is at home versus the Hofstra Pride, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Saint Louis games
Saint Louis' next matchup information
- Opponent: Hofstra Pride
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Chaifetz Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Saint Louis players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Gibson Jimerson
|10
|15.8
|3.2
|2.3
|0.7
|0.2
|40.9% (45-110)
|37.5% (21-56)
|Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|10
|13.7
|6.4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.8
|46.5% (46-99)
|33.3% (11-33)
|Tim Dalger
|10
|10.8
|4.7
|0.5
|1.1
|0.2
|39.3% (33-84)
|22.2% (4-18)
|Sincere Parker
|4
|17.3
|5.5
|0.8
|0.8
|0.8
|49.2% (29-59)
|37.5% (6-16)
|Kellen Thames
|10
|5.9
|4.1
|0.7
|1.3
|0.1
|73.5% (25-34)
|57.1% (4-7)
