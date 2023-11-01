It's not enough to simply be a fan of Saint Louis. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Billikens by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Saint Louis team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Peyton Kennedy 9 16.0 4.9 0.9 1.7 0.1 Kyla McMakin 9 16.0 2.4 2.0 0.8 0.1 Brooklyn Gray 9 11.6 2.6 1.4 0.3 0.3 Camree Clegg 9 7.6 1.4 1.2 0.2 0.0 Kennedy Calhoun 9 5.7 2.7 4.0 2.3 0.1 Marcavia Shavers 9 5.0 4.4 0.2 0.6 0.1 Julia Martinez 5 9.0 6.4 5.4 2.0 0.2 Tierra Simon 9 4.2 7.6 0.4 0.3 1.6 Mia Nicastro 8 2.1 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.1 Ashleigh Connor 4 3.8 1.5 0.8 0.8 0.0

Saint Louis season stats

Saint Louis has a 4-5 record this season.

The Billikens have a 3-2 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

Against the Missouri Tigers on November 12, Saint Louis secured its signature win of the season, which was a 93-85 home victory.

This year, the Billikens haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Louis has 22 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Saint Louis games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Southern Indiana H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Southern Illinois A 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Green Bay A 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Illinois State A 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Rhode Island H 8:00 PM

