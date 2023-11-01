Saint Louis' 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Billikens are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the Southern Illinois Salukis.

If you're looking to go to see the Saint Louis Billikens in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Saint Louis games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Saint Louis' next matchup information

Opponent: Southern Illinois Salukis

Southern Illinois Salukis Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Saint Louis' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Saint Louis players

Shop for Saint Louis gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kyla McMakin 10 17.1 2.4 1.8 0.8 0.1 41.7% (60-144) 36.8% (14-38) Peyton Kennedy 10 15.2 5.3 0.8 1.7 0.3 49.2% (60-122) 37.8% (14-37) Brooklyn Gray 10 10.9 2.4 1.5 0.4 0.3 44.7% (34-76) 20.0% (3-15) Camree Clegg 10 7.1 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 33.9% (21-62) 28.2% (11-39) Kennedy Calhoun 10 6.2 2.6 4.2 2.1 0.1 50.0% (25-50) 18.2% (2-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.