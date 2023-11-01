Buy Tickets for SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Basketball Games
A matchup at the Ball State Cardinals is coming up for the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming SIU-Edwardsville games
SIU-Edwardsville's next matchup information
- Opponent: Ball State Cardinals
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: John E. Worthen Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
Top SIU-Edwardsville players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Shamar Wright
|9
|16.1
|4.3
|1.3
|1.1
|0.7
|43.2% (48-111)
|35.3% (12-34)
|Ray'Sean Taylor
|10
|13.2
|4.0
|2.7
|1.0
|0.1
|41.0% (43-105)
|41.5% (27-65)
|Damarco Minor
|10
|12.3
|9.0
|2.6
|1.2
|0.3
|36.7% (44-120)
|31.3% (10-32)
|Lamar Wright
|10
|11.2
|3.5
|1.2
|1.0
|1.3
|50.7% (36-71)
|45.5% (10-22)
|Terrance Thompson
|10
|5.5
|4.4
|1.2
|0.3
|0.9
|67.6% (23-34)
|0.0% (0-2)
