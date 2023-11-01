Exclusive Offers on SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
SIU-Edwardsville team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|KK Rodriguez
|9
|23.0
|5.2
|3.7
|1.4
|0.2
|Sofie Lowis
|9
|9.6
|2.0
|1.0
|0.6
|0.2
|Macy Silvey
|9
|9.0
|4.4
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|Ava Stoller
|9
|9.0
|4.8
|3.1
|0.7
|0.1
|Halle Smith
|9
|6.0
|3.7
|0.6
|0.6
|1.1
|Olivia Clayton
|9
|5.1
|3.2
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Molly Sheehan
|9
|4.2
|1.6
|1.4
|0.2
|0.1
|Ava Gugliuzza
|5
|6.6
|1.2
|0.8
|1.0
|0.0
|Brianna Wooldridge
|9
|2.7
|2.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|Lezhauria Williams
|9
|2.1
|1.9
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
SIU-Edwardsville season stats
- SIU-Edwardsville's record is just only 2-7 so far this season.
- The Cougars have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-5 record on the road.
- SIU-Edwardsville took down the No. 297-ranked (according to the RPI) Northern Illinois Huskies, 89-79, on December 3, which goes down as its best victory of the season.
- This season, the Cougars haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- There are 22 games left on SIU-Edwardsville's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Upcoming SIU-Edwardsville games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Wed, Dec 6
|Southern Illinois
|A
|12:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Xavier
|A
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Loyola Chicago
|A
|12:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Harris-Stowe
|H
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Eastern Illinois
|H
|6:00 PM
