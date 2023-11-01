If you're a huge fan of Southeast Missouri State, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Redhawks apparel. For more info, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Southeast Missouri State Redhawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Southeast Missouri State team leaders

Want to buy Adam Larson's jersey? Or another Southeast Missouri State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Adam Larson 8 10.4 3.1 0.6 0.1 0.5 Aquan Smart 8 8.1 2.9 2.0 0.6 0.1 Rob Martin 8 8.0 2.1 3.4 0.5 0.0 Braxton Stacker 8 6.9 3.1 0.4 0.9 0.5 Josh Earley 7 6.7 3.4 0.0 0.9 0.1 TJ Biel 8 5.4 2.9 0.6 0.6 0.4 BJ Ward 7 6.0 2.1 3.0 1.1 0.1 Evan Eursher 8 3.8 1.9 1.1 0.5 0.0 Gavyn Elkamil 8 2.8 2.0 0.6 0.1 0.1 David Idada 8 2.4 4.5 0.1 0.3 1.0

Southeast Missouri State season stats

Southeast Missouri State's record is just just 2-6 so far this season.

The Redhawks have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-4 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

Southeast Missouri State, in its best win of the season, defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 70-68 on November 20.

The Redhawks have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Southeast Missouri State has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Redhawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Southeast Missouri State games

Check out the Redhawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Harris-Stowe H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Lindsey Wilson H 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Illinois State A 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Southern Indiana H 8:30 PM

Check out the Redhawks this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.