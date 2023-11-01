Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more about the women's team.

Southeast Missouri State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jaliyah Green 7 14.1 4.4 2.0 1.4 0.1 Alecia Doyle 7 13.7 1.4 1.6 0.7 0.0 Indiya Bowen 7 8.6 1.6 1.3 1.3 0.0 Daejah Richmond 7 7.7 3.7 3.3 1.4 0.3 Amiyah Buchanan 7 6.4 4.6 0.4 0.7 1.0 Julia Sion 7 5.9 1.9 0.1 0.6 0.3 Kiyley Flowers 6 6.7 2.3 3.2 2.5 0.3 Megan Barton 7 3.4 3.0 1.1 0.6 0.0 Abbigail Stephens 7 2.6 2.4 0.6 0.3 0.3 Michaela Mayfield 7 0.9 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.3

Southeast Missouri State season stats

Southeast Missouri State has only two wins (2-5) this season.

The Redhawks are 2-0 at home and 0-5 on the road this year.

Southeast Missouri State hasn't registered a victory this season versus a D1 opponent.

This year, the Redhawks haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Southeast Missouri State has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Southeast Missouri State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Purdue A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Indiana State A 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Eastern Kentucky H 7:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Evansville H 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Southern Indiana H 6:15 PM

