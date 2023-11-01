Before Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take the gridiron, show your team pride with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other apparel. Below, you will find more details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Kelce's stats.

Head to Fanatics to buy Travis Kelce and Chiefs jerseys and other gear!

Travis Kelce 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 93 74 813 355 5 11.0

Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Kelce Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 4 81 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Travis Kelce's Next Game

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Favorite: Bills -3

Bills -3 Over/Under: 48 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buy Gear for Other Chiefs Players