Where to Get Travis Kelce Chiefs Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Before Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take the gridiron, show your team pride with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other apparel. Below, you will find more details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Kelce's stats.
Travis Kelce 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|93
|74
|813
|355
|5
|11.0
Kelce Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|9
|4
|26
|1
|Week 3
|Bears
|8
|7
|69
|1
|Week 4
|@Jets
|9
|6
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|11
|10
|67
|1
|Week 6
|Broncos
|9
|9
|124
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|12
|179
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|58
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|4
|3
|14
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|9
|7
|44
|1
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|7
|6
|91
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|5
|4
|81
|0
Travis Kelce's Next Game
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 10, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Bills -3
- Over/Under: 48 points
Buy Gear for Other Chiefs Players
