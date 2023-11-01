If you're a die-hard fan of UMKC, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Kangaroos apparel. For additional info, continue scrolling.

UMKC team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jamar Brown 8 14.0 5.6 1.4 1.3 0.1 Anderson Kopp 8 12.3 4.6 3.1 0.9 0.3 Cameron Faas 8 10.4 4.4 1.9 0.6 0.4 Allen David Mukeba Jr. 8 8.0 4.1 0.8 0.5 1.3 Khristion Courseault 8 5.5 1.5 1.9 0.1 0.1 Melvyn Ebonkoli 8 5.1 3.8 0.5 0.3 0.3 Artese Stapleton 8 4.6 1.4 2.3 1.3 0.0 Jayson Petty 8 4.1 2.5 0.0 0.4 0.4 Babacar Diallo 5 4.4 2.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 Promise C. Idiaru 6 2.8 2.2 0.7 0.2 0.2

UMKC season stats

This season, UMKC has put together a 3-5 record so far.

The Kangaroos are 3-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

As far as its best win this season, UMKC beat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at home on November 30. The final score was 74-44.

The Kangaroos are winless this season in two games against Top 25 teams.

There are 23 games remaining on UMKC's schedule in 2023-24, and one are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming UMKC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Kansas A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Lindenwood A 4:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 Tabor H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Bowling Green A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 East Tennessee State A 7:30 PM

