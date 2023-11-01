UMKC's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Kangaroos are currently 3-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, away versus the Lindenwood Lions.

If you're looking to go to see the UMKC Kangaroos in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UMKC games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UMKC's next matchup information

Opponent: Lindenwood Lions

Lindenwood Lions Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Hyland Performance Arena

Hyland Performance Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UMKC's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UMKC players

Shop for UMKC gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jamar Brown 9 12.9 5.6 1.3 1.2 0.1 44.2% (42-95) 32.5% (13-40) Anderson Kopp 9 12.6 4.8 3.0 0.9 0.2 36.4% (36-99) 26.5% (13-49) Cameron Faas 9 11.2 4.4 1.7 0.6 0.3 48.7% (38-78) 49.0% (24-49) Allen David Mukeba Jr. 9 7.3 4.6 0.9 0.4 1.2 49.1% (28-57) 0.0% (0-3) Khristion Courseault 9 6.9 1.8 2.1 0.1 0.1 43.9% (25-57) 33.3% (7-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.