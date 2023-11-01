Don't be a fair-weather fan of the UMKC Kangaroos. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

UMKC team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Nariyah Simmons 8 13.0 4.0 1.3 1.3 0.1 Dom Phillips 8 8.6 4.5 1.0 0.4 0.5 Emani Bennett 8 8.0 3.5 0.9 0.4 0.0 Alayna Contreras 7 10.0 1.6 2.7 0.7 0.2 Lisa Thomas 8 7.3 2.0 2.9 1.1 0.5 Kelby Bannerman 7 4.9 2.6 0.4 0.1 0.4 Tamia Ugass 7 4.7 4.7 0.7 0.4 0.4 Ifunanya Nwachukwu 6 4.2 5.3 0.5 0.8 1.5 Jocelyn Ewell 8 2.3 2.5 0.1 0.3 0.6 Zaire Harrell 7 2.4 2.0 0.4 1.1 0.0

UMKC season stats

UMKC has three wins so far this season (3-5).

The Kangaroos have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

In its best victory of the season, UMKC defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a 62-57 win on December 2.

This year, the Kangaroos have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on UMKC's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming UMKC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Bellevue (NE) H 6:30 PM Sun, Dec 10 Western Illinois H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Alabama A&M H 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Kansas Christian H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Missouri A 8:00 PM

