MVFC Games Today: How to Watch MVFC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 15
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason schedule includes 11 games that feature teams from the MVFC. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.
MVFC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Sacramento State Hornets at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
