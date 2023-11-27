The Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 final is set for today, with No. 36-ranked Arthur Fils clashing with No. 110 Hamad Medjedovic for the title.

Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023

Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: December 2

December 2 TV:

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

King Abdullah Sports City Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Court Surface: Hard

Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Arthur Fils -100 1st Dominic Stephan Stricker +290 2nd Hamad Medjedovic +333 3rd Luca van Assche +500 4th

Today's Match Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Arthur Fils vs. Hamad Medjedovic Final 12:00 PM ET Fils (-200) Medjedovic (+150)

