Men's 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST
The Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 final is set for today, with No. 36-ranked Arthur Fils clashing with No. 110 Hamad Medjedovic for the title.
Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Info
- Tournament: Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023
- Round: Finals
- Date: December 2
- Venue: King Abdullah Sports City
- Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Court Surface: Hard
Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Favorites
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Arthur Fils
|-100
|1st
|Dominic Stephan Stricker
|+290
|2nd
|Hamad Medjedovic
|+333
|3rd
|Luca van Assche
|+500
|4th
Today's Match Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Arthur Fils vs. Hamad Medjedovic
|Final
|12:00 PM ET
|Fils (-200)
|Medjedovic (+150)
