Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 14
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST
The Week 14 college football schedule includes eight games with a ranked team in action. Among those games is the No. 5 Oregon Ducks playing the No. 3 Washington Huskies.
Find what you need regarding how to watch this weekend of college football right here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
New Mexico State Aggies at No. 20 Liberty Flames
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 1
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-10.5)
No. 5 Oregon Ducks at No. 3 Washington Huskies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 1
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-9.5)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at No. 23 Toledo Rockets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-7)
No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-14.5)
No. 25 SMU Mustangs at No. 17 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-3)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-5)
No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-1.5)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-21.5)
