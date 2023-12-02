Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 14 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. SMU

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

10-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win AAC: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 59-14 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Tulane

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 10-2

11-1 | 10-2 Odds to Win AAC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 29-16 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3. Memphis

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th

106th Last Game: W 45-21 vs Temple

4. UTSA

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-4

8-4 | 8-4 Odds to Win AAC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: L 29-16 vs Tulane

5. Rice

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Florida Atlantic

6. North Texas

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th

119th Last Game: W 45-42 vs UAB

7. South Florida

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 48-14 vs Charlotte

8. Navy

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 59-14 vs SMU

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

9. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Rice

10. East Carolina

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-10 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st

81st Last Game: L 29-27 vs Tulsa

11. Tulsa

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st

91st Last Game: W 29-27 vs East Carolina

12. UAB

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th

99th Last Game: L 45-42 vs North Texas

13. Charlotte

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 48-14 vs South Florida

14. Temple

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th

108th Last Game: L 45-21 vs Memphis

