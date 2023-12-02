Looking at the schools in the Big Sky, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 14 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Other FCS Power Rankings

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-1 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 37-7 vs Montana State

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Montana State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-4

8-3 | 8-4 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 37-7 vs Montana

3. Idaho

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

8-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 63-21 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. UC Davis

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 31-21 vs Sacramento State

5. Sacramento State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-5

8-4 | 7-5 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 42-35 vs North Dakota

6. Weber State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

6-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th

30th Last Game: W 48-21 vs Cal Poly

7. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 49-42 vs Eastern Washington

8. Portland State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-4

5-6 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 27-23 vs Northern Colorado

9. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: L 49-42 vs Northern Arizona

10. Idaho State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-8 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 63-21 vs Idaho

11. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 27-23 vs Portland State

12. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-8 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 48-21 vs Weber State

