Bismack Biyombo plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 108-94 win over the Mavericks (his previous game) Biyombo posted four points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Biyombo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 7.7 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 Assists 1.5 2.3 PRA -- 17.8 PR -- 15.5



Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 3.7% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.0 per contest.

Biyombo's Grizzlies average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 113.5 points per game, which is 17th-best in the league.

Conceding 40.9 rebounds per game, the Suns are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 25.5 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 29 6 4 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.