The Arizona Coyotes will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, December 2, with the Coyotes having won three straight games.

You can watch the Blues-Coyotes matchup on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes Blues 6-5 STL 11/9/2023 Blues Coyotes 2-1 STL 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 68 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 16th in the league.

With 66 goals (three per game), the Blues have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 22 8 15 23 18 16 56.5% Pavel Buchnevich 20 8 10 18 13 13 10% Jordan Kyrou 22 4 11 15 15 14 33.3% Brayden Schenn 22 8 6 14 19 18 51.5% Kevin Hayes 22 5 6 11 9 15 58.5%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes rank 15th in goals against, conceding 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

The Coyotes' 70 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players