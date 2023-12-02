How to Watch the Blues vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST
The Arizona Coyotes will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, December 2, with the Coyotes having won three straight games.
You can watch the Blues-Coyotes matchup on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|Blues
|6-5 STL
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|Coyotes
|2-1 STL
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|Coyotes
|6-2 ARI
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 68 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 16th in the league.
- With 66 goals (three per game), the Blues have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|22
|8
|15
|23
|18
|16
|56.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|20
|8
|10
|18
|13
|13
|10%
|Jordan Kyrou
|22
|4
|11
|15
|15
|14
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|22
|8
|6
|14
|19
|18
|51.5%
|Kevin Hayes
|22
|5
|6
|11
|9
|15
|58.5%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes rank 15th in goals against, conceding 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
- The Coyotes' 70 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|22
|8
|12
|20
|11
|11
|44%
|Nick Schmaltz
|22
|6
|11
|17
|14
|16
|50%
|Matias Maccelli
|22
|3
|13
|16
|17
|5
|0%
|Nick Bjugstad
|22
|5
|10
|15
|7
|6
|50.4%
|Logan Cooley
|22
|2
|11
|13
|12
|6
|43%
