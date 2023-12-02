Saturday's NHL matchup between the Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2) and the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena sees the Coyotes as home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Blues (+105). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Blues vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

In 13 of 22 matches this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

In the six times this season the Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 4-2 in those games.

The Blues have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with seven upset wins (50.0%).

Arizona is 3-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

St. Louis has won five of its 12 games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jake Neighbours 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-189) Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) 2.5 (+150) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-189)

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3.1 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.1 3.1 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.4 3.8 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.8 3.5 6 18.8% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

