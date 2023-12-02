Two of the top players to watch when the Arizona Coyotes face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Mullett Arena -- the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET -- are the Coyotes' Clayton Keller and the Blues' Robert Thomas.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas' eight goals and 15 assists in 22 matchups give him 23 points on the season.

With 18 total points (0.8 per game), including eight goals and 10 assists through 20 contests, Pavel Buchnevich is pivotal for St. Louis' attack.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) this season.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 5-3-0 in eight games this season, conceding 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 182 saves and a .905 save percentage, 30th in the league.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller has been vital to Arizona this season, collecting 20 points in 22 games.

Nick Schmaltz has picked up 17 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 11 assists.

Matias Maccelli has scored three goals and added 13 assists in 22 games for Arizona.

In 11 games, Karel Vejmelka's record is 2-6-2. He has conceded 35 goals (3.45 goals against average) and has racked up 288 saves.

Blues vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3 20th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.09 15th 31st 27.4 Shots 29.3 23rd 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 33 28th 6th 25% Power Play % 10.45% 30th 16th 79.49% Penalty Kill % 80.36% 15th

