Blues vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST
The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2, riding a three-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena. The game on Saturday, December 2 begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-130)
|Blues (+105)
|6.5
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been an underdog in 14 games this season, and won seven (50.0%).
- St. Louis has a record of 5-7 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in seven of 22 games this season.
Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|70 (15th)
|Goals
|66 (24th)
|67 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|68 (16th)
|19 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (29th)
|16 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (8th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues went 6-4-0 over its past 10 games, including a 6-4-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.
- Four of St. Louis' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Blues and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, Blues' games average 10.2 goals, 2.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blues have the NHL's 24th-ranked scoring offense (66 total goals, three per game).
- The Blues have conceded 68 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- They have a -2 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.
