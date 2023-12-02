The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2, riding a three-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena. The game on Saturday, December 2 begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-130) Blues (+105) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been an underdog in 14 games this season, and won seven (50.0%).

St. Louis has a record of 5-7 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in seven of 22 games this season.

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 70 (15th) Goals 66 (24th) 67 (15th) Goals Allowed 68 (16th) 19 (6th) Power Play Goals 7 (29th) 16 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (8th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues went 6-4-0 over its past 10 games, including a 6-4-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.

Four of St. Louis' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Blues and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Blues' games average 10.2 goals, 2.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blues have the NHL's 24th-ranked scoring offense (66 total goals, three per game).

The Blues have conceded 68 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

They have a -2 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.

