The MWC Championship Game is between the Boise State Broncos (7-5) and the UNLV Rebels (9-3). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Boise State vs. UNLV?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 31, Boise State 28

UNLV 31, Boise State 28 Boise State has a 6-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Broncos have a record of 6-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (85.7%).

UNLV has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won three of those games.

The Rebels have entered four games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Broncos a 58.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (+2.5)



UNLV (+2.5) Against the spread, Boise State is 5-5-1 this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

UNLV has nine wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and are 4-0 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Six of Boise State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.

In the UNLV's 12 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 60.5 is seven points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Boise State (32 points per game) and UNLV (35.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.6 53.9 57 Implied Total AVG 32 32.2 31.8 ATS Record 5-5-1 4-1-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 2-3-0 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 56.5 53.4 Implied Total AVG 32.2 31 33.2 ATS Record 9-2-0 3-2-0 6-0-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

