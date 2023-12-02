The Boise State Broncos (7-5) and UNLV Rebels (9-3) will battle in the MWC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Boise State is putting up 437.1 yards per game on offense this year (28th in the FBS), and is allowing 382 yards per game (69th) on defense. UNLV's offense has been excelling, putting up 35.5 points per contest (19th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 63rd by surrendering 25.6 points per game.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest below

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Boise State vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Boise State UNLV 437.1 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (39th) 382 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (84th) 207.5 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (24th) 229.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.6 (55th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (36th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (13th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has 1,526 yards passing for Boise State, completing 55.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 344 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 69 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has 1,113 rushing yards on 183 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also added 537 yards (44.8 per game) on 37 catches with five touchdowns.

This season, George Holani has carried the ball 96 times for 530 yards (44.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 47 receptions for 873 yards (72.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Billy Bowens has been the target of 44 passes and racked up 21 grabs for 269 yards, an average of 22.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has put up 2,626 passing yards, or 218.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.1% of his passes and has recorded 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 20.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 118 times for 667 yards (55.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jai'Den Thomas has racked up 107 carries and totaled 501 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White paces his squad with 1,298 receiving yards on 76 catches with seven touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has put up a 456-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 46 passes on 60 targets.

Kaleo Ballungay's 20 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

