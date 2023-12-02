As we enter Week 14 of the college football campaign, there are five games involving teams from the MVFC on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

