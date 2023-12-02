The college football season rolls on into Week 14, which features one game involving schools from the MWC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the article below.

MWC Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Boise State Broncos at UNLV Rebels 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

