Searching for an up-to-date view of the CAA and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Other FCS Power Rankings

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-2 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 35-7 vs Delaware

2. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-3 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 41-0 vs Monmouth

3. Delaware

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-3

9-3 | 9-3 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: W 36-34 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: W 44-25 vs Maine

5. Elon

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 51-14 vs Hampton

6. Richmond

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-3

9-3 | 9-3 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th

87th Last Game: W 49-27 vs North Carolina Central

7. Monmouth

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 41-0 vs Albany (NY)

8. William & Mary

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 27-26 vs Richmond

9. Rhode Island

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 31-30 vs Towson

10. Towson

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Rhode Island

11. Campbell

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 28-14 vs NC A&T

12. Maine

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-9 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: L 44-25 vs New Hampshire

13. Hampton

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 51-14 vs Elon

14. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-10 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 28-14 vs Campbell

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-10 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 38-20 vs Albany (NY)

