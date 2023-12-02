Blues vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2) host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Coyotes have won three straight games.
In the last 10 outings for the Blues, their offense has scored 38 goals while their defense has given up 35 (they have a 6-4-0 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (18.8% success rate).
As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we project to win Saturday's game.
Blues vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-130)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Coyotes vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Coyotes vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|Coyotes vs Blues Player Props
|How to Watch Coyotes vs Blues
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 12-9-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in games that have required overtime.
- St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- Across the six games this season the Blues finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.
- St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Blues have scored at least three goals 11 times, earning 20 points from those matchups (10-1-0).
- This season, St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-2-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 6-2-0 (12 points).
- The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Blues finished 5-6-1 in those contests (11 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|16th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|14th
|3.05
|Goals Allowed
|3.09
|15th
|31st
|27.4
|Shots
|29.3
|23rd
|25th
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|33
|28th
|6th
|25%
|Power Play %
|10.45%
|30th
|16th
|79.49%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.36%
|15th
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
