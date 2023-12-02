Desmond Bane will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

Bane, in his last game (December 1 win against the Mavericks), put up 30 points, five assists and two blocks.

Below we will break down Bane's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.6 22.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.3 PRA -- 33.3 32.8 PR -- 28.1 26.5 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.4



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Suns

Bane has taken 19.2 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 21.1% and 21.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bane is averaging 9.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Bane's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.7 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Suns give up 113.5 points per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

The Suns allow 40.9 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the NBA.

The Suns give up 25.5 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 34 6 5 10 0 0 1

