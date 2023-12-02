The Florida A&M Rattlers (10-1) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-5) will face each other in the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Florida A&M ranks 29th in points scored this year (30.3 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking second-best in the FCS with 14.3 points allowed per game. Prairie View A&M is generating 20 points per contest on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 30.8 points per game (97th-ranked) on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below.

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Florida A&M Prairie View A&M 342.5 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.2 (75th) 234.4 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (96th) 125.1 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.4 (47th) 217.4 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (84th) 5 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (43rd)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has recorded 2,261 yards (205.5 ypg) on 169-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has 470 rushing yards on 80 carries with six touchdowns.

Kelvin Dean Jr. has collected 311 yards on 60 carries, scoring three times.

Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 42 catches for 412 yards (37.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Marcus Riley has put up a 390-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 17 targets.

Nicholas Dixon's 18 grabs have yielded 314 yards and two touchdowns.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has racked up 1,967 yards (178.8 yards per game) while completing 55.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 159 yards with four touchdowns.

Ahmad Antoine is his team's leading rusher with 107 carries for 496 yards, or 45.1 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Caleb Johnson has run for 348 yards across 84 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Shemar Savage has registered 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 426 (38.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has two touchdowns.

Trejon Spiller has recorded 379 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Brian Jenkins Jr.'s 23 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 367 yards.

