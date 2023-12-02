Florida State vs. Louisville: ACC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The Louisville Cardinals are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this season's ACC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Florida State Seminoles. The matchup will kick off from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Louisville matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Florida State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-1.5)
|46.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-1.5)
|46.5
|-118
|-102
Florida State vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Florida State has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Seminoles are 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Louisville is 6-5-1 ATS this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Florida State & Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
