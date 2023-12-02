The Louisville Cardinals are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this season's ACC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Florida State Seminoles. The matchup will kick off from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Louisville matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Florida State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Louisville Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-1.5) 46.5 -120 +100 FanDuel Florida State (-1.5) 46.5 -118 -102

Florida State vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Florida State has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Seminoles are 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Louisville is 6-5-1 ATS this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Florida State & Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

