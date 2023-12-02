The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (12-0) and No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) will battle in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Florida State has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 10th-best in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). Louisville ranks 32nd in the FBS with 33 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by allowing just 20 points per game.

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on ABC, continue reading.

Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Florida State vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Florida State Louisville 431.8 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (29th) 315.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (18th) 156.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (31st) 275.6 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.1 (47th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (54th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (35th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,745 pass yards for Florida State, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 176 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has racked up 868 yards on 140 carries while finding paydirt 14 times. He's also caught 18 passes for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 59 times for 345 yards (28.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Keon Coleman's team-leading 639 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 81 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 39 passes for 596 yards (49.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell's 39 catches are good enough for 503 yards and two touchdowns.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has compiled 2,952 yards (246 per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has run for 1,076 yards on 167 carries so far this year while scoring 13 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 18 catches, totaling 225 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has piled up 105 carries and totaled 639 yards with eight touchdowns while also gaining 192 yards through the air .

Jamari Thrash leads his team with 801 receiving yards on 56 receptions with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for a total of 381 yards (31.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 22 catches (on 31 targets) have netted him 321 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

