The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) will play in the SEC Championship Game. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Alabama?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 28, Alabama 25

Georgia 28, Alabama 25 Georgia has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 11-0.

The Bulldogs have played in 11 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won them all.

Alabama will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Crimson Tide have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +165 moneyline set for this game.

The Bulldogs have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Alabama (+5)



Alabama (+5) Georgia has four wins in 12 games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 4-8 in their 12 games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Alabama owns a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54)



Under (54) This season, seven of Georgia's 12 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 54 points.

In the Alabama's 12 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 54.

Together, the two teams combine for 75.4 points per game, 21.4 points more than the total of 54 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54 54.4 53.5 Implied Total AVG 39.3 41.6 36.2 ATS Record 4-8-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 6-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 52.7 49.4 Implied Total AVG 33 33.3 32.6 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-3-0 4-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

