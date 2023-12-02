According to our computer model, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will beat the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide when the two teams play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 2, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Georgia vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (+5) Toss Up (54) Georgia 28, Alabama 25

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bulldogs are 4-8-0 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 5 points or more so far this season, the Georgia has gone 4-8 against the spread.

The Bulldogs have played 12 games this year and six of them have hit the over.

The average point total for Georgia games this season is 54, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Crimson Tide.

So far this season, the Crimson Tide have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have hit the over in eight of their 11 games with a set total (72.7%).

The average total in Alabama games this season is 2.8 fewer points than the point total of 54 in this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 39.6 15.8 42.7 13.7 33.3 18.3 Alabama 35.8 17.9 38.6 18.6 31.8 17

