The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) will play in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Georgia has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (eighth-best with 39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (sixth-best with 15.8 points allowed per game) this year. Alabama ranks 49th in the FBS with 409.1 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 16th-best by allowing just 312.7 total yards per contest.

We will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on CBS.

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Georgia vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Georgia Alabama 496.8 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.1 (49th) 294.3 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.7 (16th) 185.5 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.6 (46th) 311.3 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (58th) 13 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (56th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 3,500 passing yards for Georgia, completing 72.4% of his passes and recording 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 129 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 148 times for a team-high 780 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 99 times for 644 yards (53.7 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 660 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 65 times and has totaled 51 receptions and six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 49 passes for 552 yards (46 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has compiled 29 catches for 472 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has racked up 2,526 yards (210.5 yards per game) while completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 439 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has run for 803 yards on 166 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Roydell Williams has piled up 497 yards (on 94 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has collected 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 749 (62.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has racked up 542 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Amari Niblack's 18 catches (on 31 targets) have netted him 304 yards (25.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

