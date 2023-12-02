The Memphis Grizzlies (5-13), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (11-8). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Suns matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game with a +51 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 113.5 per outing (17th in the league).

The Grizzlies have a -107 scoring differential, falling short by six points per game. They're putting up 105.7 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 111.7 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.

The two teams average 221.9 points per game combined, 2.4 more points than this game's total.

These teams surrender 225.2 points per game combined, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Memphis is 7-11-0 ATS this year.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Desmond Bane 25.5 -115 23.6 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.5 -125 18.6 David Roddy 9.5 -118 8.4 Bismack Biyombo 6.5 +100 7.7

Grizzlies and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Suns +650 +275 -

