Grizzlies vs. Suns December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (11-8) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Suns (-8.5)
- Total: 218.5
- TV: AZFamily, BSSE
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is averaging 23.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in NBA).
- The Grizzlies are receiving 18.6 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this season.
- Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Ziaire Williams is putting up 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 31.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Jusuf Nurkic posts 12 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor.
- Devin Booker posts 27.3 points, 8.5 assists and 5.4 boards per game.
- Eric Gordon averages 14.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
- Grayson Allen puts up 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Grizzlies
|116.2
|Points Avg.
|105.7
|113.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.7
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|43%
|38.5%
|Three Point %
|32.7%
