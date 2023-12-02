On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (11-8) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Suns (-8.5)

Suns (-8.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is averaging 23.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in NBA).

The Grizzlies are receiving 18.6 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this season.

Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ziaire Williams is putting up 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 31.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor.

Devin Booker posts 27.3 points, 8.5 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

Eric Gordon averages 14.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

Grayson Allen puts up 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Grizzlies 116.2 Points Avg. 105.7 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.7 47.3% Field Goal % 43% 38.5% Three Point % 32.7%

