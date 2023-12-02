The Phoenix Suns (11-8) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 218.5.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -8.5 218.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 218.5 points in seven of 18 games this season.

Memphis has had an average of 217.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis' ATS record is 7-11-0 this year.

The Grizzlies have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 13 68.4% 116.2 221.9 113.5 225.2 226.4 Grizzlies 7 38.9% 105.7 221.9 111.7 225.2 222.5

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 3-6-0 record) than away (.444, 4-5-0).

The Grizzlies' 105.7 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 113.5 the Suns allow to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 7-11 2-0 6-12 Suns 10-9 1-1 13-6

Grizzlies vs. Suns Point Insights

Grizzlies Suns 105.7 Points Scored (PG) 116.2 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 7-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 5-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.